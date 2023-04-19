Flora Wall at Wilson Center for Nature Discovery_Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has a new event on the calendar this spring that is sure to inspire multigenerational learning and wonder. Grandparents’ Day, scheduled for Sunday, April 23, will be a day of fun and interactive programs meant to be attended by the whole family. Bring your grandchildren — or grandparents — and explore nature together! The event, which plays off the mountain’s name, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included in park admission.

