BOONE — Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation held a 1950s-themed prom night for residents and their families.

In the community space at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, decorations donated by Rams Rack and Goodwill, a DJ, and a photo booth were set up for residents and their families. Rams Rack donated 12 prom dresses to the event as well. An estimated 40 residents and family members attended.

  

