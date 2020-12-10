For the past 23 years, presenting “An Appalachian Christmas” has become a holiday tradition for Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music as a way to raise money for two community non-profit organizations.
In the final month of a year unlike any other in our lifetimes, the COVID-19 pandemic affords JSMHM an opportunity to try something a little different in order to keep this tradition alive. This year JSMHM is presenting a “Virtual Appalachian Christmas Card Concert.”
This online event will go live on Thursday, Dec. 17, and will feature a variety of music videos on the JSMHM YouTube channel by local and regional musicians that have graced the JSMHM stage over the years. As always, all money donated will be split between the Hospitality House and Santa’s Toy Box. To join this event, go to mountainhomemusic.com and click on the link to the MHM YouTube Channel. You can view the videos anytime after Dec. 17.
Those who tune in can expect to view performances of Christmas, wintertime and holiday music from folks like The Burnett Sisters, David Johnson, Cecil Gurganus and Mary Greene, Zoe and Cloyd, Joe Newberry, Members of the Little Stony Nighthawks, JAM kids — The Blue Ridge Bean Stringers, Strictly Clean and Decent, Members of the Silver Strings Dulcimer Band, Irish Fiddler Andrew Finn Magill, Matthew Weaver and spoken word from JP Greene. Rumor has it the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself will be making an appearance kicking up his heels.
Those wishing to make a donation by mail can make their checks out to JSMHM and mail them to JSMHM, PO BOX 572, Boone, NC 28607.
For online donations, go to mountainhomemusic.com and click on “Upcoming Concerts.” We will be using a secure link to Donorbox – it will accept all types of payments including paypal, applepay, googlepay and credit cards.
On behalf of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s board of directors, we wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season.
