BOONE — For 14 years, Girls on the Run of the High Country (GOTR-HC) has provided life-changing after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. Today, the organization — whose evidence-based curriculum is known for being both fun and effective — is announcing registration for its spring season.

Girls on the Run of the High Country is sponsored by the Institute for Health and Human Services within the Beaver College of Health Sciences at Appalachian State University. The program was developed to meet the needs of today’s girls and utilizes a research-based curriculum that inspires confidence through:

