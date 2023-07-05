Kendall Clark

Kendall Clark is presented with the Girls on the Run of the High Country scholarship at the GOTR High Country 5K in May.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Avery High School graduate Kendall Clark has been named the recipient of the 2023 Girls on the Run of the High Country scholarship and will receive $1,000 toward her first year of tuition at Appalachian State University.

Girls on the Run of the High Country has offered a scholarship for the past four years, said Mary Sheryl Horine, outreach director for App State’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services, which organizes GOTR and other community outreach initiatives.

  

