BOONE–Boone’s Get Lit returns with a post-pandemic “PUB-lish” on Wednesday, October 5th, 8 p.m. at Boone Saloon. Six writers and poets will read from their work and be available for conversation after.
Participating readers will be: Matt Davis, Rebecca Gummere, Thomas Martin, Jesse Miller, Jess Palmer, and Matthew Wimberely. Readings begin at 8 p.m., but be sure to show up early for pre-reading food and beverages. Please be advised, material is geared toward adults, and much of the subject matter may not be suitable for children.
Get Lit Boone is a group of local writers seeking to promote literature and the craft of writing in and around Boone. Through planned community and pop-up events, Get Lit seeks to engage readers and writers and all who love story and language in fostering and developing a thriving literary community. Follow on Instagram for updates.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.