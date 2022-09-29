BOONE–Boone’s Get Lit returns with a post-pandemic “PUB-lish” on Wednesday, October 5th, 8 p.m. at Boone Saloon. Six writers and poets will read from their work and be available for conversation after.

Participating readers will be: Matt Davis, Rebecca Gummere, Thomas Martin, Jesse Miller, Jess Palmer, and Matthew Wimberely. Readings begin at 8 p.m., but be sure to show up early for pre-reading food and beverages. Please be advised, material is geared toward adults, and much of the subject matter may not be suitable for children.

