Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls
Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
A unique arts destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience sculpture in an outdoor garden area and in the interior gallery. Explore, experience and collect sculptural works created by artists from the Southeast. Large outdoor sculpture and small scale sculpture in metal, glass, clay and stone, gallery also features paintings on panel and canvas. Spring hours vary, so visits are by appointment or chance. Call or email ahead and preview the artwork online.
Anvil Arts is also the working studio of metal sculptor Bill Brown and is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls. Contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 & liz@studiosculpture.com Visit online at www.studiosculpture.com. Call ahead to confirm hours & for appointments.
The Art Cellar
920 Shawneehaw Lane,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country Arts destination for over 25 years, featuring the area’s finest artists. With works ranging from traditional to contemporary, The Art Cellar is proud to exhibit original paint, pottery, glass and more. We have prepared an exciting and dynamic exhibition lineup for the 2021 Summer Season including acclaimed artists: Zoey Brookshire, Carolyn Blaylock, Tony Griffin, William Dunlap, Greg Smith, Noyes Capehart and Raymond Chorneau. Visit our website to view our Show Schedule. The Art Cellar Gallery is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage
Main Street & Ginny Stevens Lane
Blowing Rock
Two artists will greet visitors at Edgewood Cottage from June 21, through June 27: Lauren Waterworth, Oils and Cathy Futral, Watercolor and Acrylics.
Lauren Waterworth grew up in Watauga County and has lived in Western North Carolina most of her life. She minored in Studio Art at Appalachian State while pursuing a major in Geology. She earned a Master’s Degree in Geology from Texas A&M University and a JD from Tulane University Law School. Lauren takes inspiration from the landscape and the natural world around her. In her painting, she tries to capture that joyous, incongruous feeling of familiarity and surprise, of being very much at home and yet being somewhere else. Come explore and enjoy Lauren’s art this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.
Cathy Futral is an artist who favors watercolor and acrylic mediums, often plein air or working from photographs of her extensive travel in the U.S. and abroad. She is an active member of the Florida Watercolor Society and has over 40 years of experience as an art educator. Perhaps you will remember Cathy as a Demo Artist and Ambassador for Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. She has received a number of awards for excellence in teaching art. Come meet Cathy this week at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.
Ashe County Arts Council
303 School Ave,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
The Ashe County Arts Council and Arts Center is located in a beautiful stone building constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s. The Arts Center also boasts a gallery shop that sells the work of over 100 artists and crafts artisans. The Ashe Arts Center is also the site of concerts, literary events, meetings, and rentals and is even the polling place for West Jefferson. For more information about this unique art space, visit https://www.ashecountyarts.org/.
BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner
Elk School
185 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-6767
Join us this spring, beginning April 15, to see our latest art, including paintings, photography, graphic arts, pottery, jewelry, metalworks, glassworks, fine furniture, wood carvings and fabric art.
Simply stop by the gallery and call (or text) the number on the sign outside—we will promptly let you in. We will be open Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
You can schedule a private appointment by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767. Please check our website at BEartistsgallery.com for scheduling updates and upcoming events.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Lane,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is open Tues- Sat, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programming and events are now being offered digitally through BRAHM at Home at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome.
Visitors can visit the gallery’s website and follow @brmuseum on social media to view a variety of videos, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, art lessons geared towards youth and more.
The gallery’s gift shop is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
BRAHM is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country. The museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.
See a full list of gallery events online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is excited to announce their first show of the 2021 summer season featuring painter Egidio Antonaccio. Antonaccio is a well known artist in the area whose painting classes are popular among much of the art community in the High Country. Antonaccio paints epic landscapes of local scenery by capturing scenic forests and picturesque waterfalls. The gallery will host a reception for the artist Saturday June 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception will include complimentary wine and hor d’ouevres. Egidio will be at the reception to talk art and answer any questions.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open for the full business hours: Monday — Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to see work from newly added artists Ed Hatch, Jeremy Sams, and Bo Bradford as well as their current artists Lita Gatlin, Robin Wellner, Wes Waugh, Fred Sprock, Kyle Buckland, Amy Sullivan, Annie Campbell, Bill Jameson, Richard Fennell and more
Please contact the gallery with any questions or concerns via phone at (828) 295-0041 or email brframeworks@gmail.com. Find them on social media with the handle @brframeworks.
Blue Ridge Artisan Center
201 W. Main Street,
Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive,
Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is the main office for the Watauga Arts Council and is a community space for art related groups to meet and practice, as well as a space for classes and instruction.
Though the Blue Ridge ArtSpace is not currently serving as a gallery, you can still call to pick up info about local art events and programs put on by the arts council.
For additional information, visit the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website at www.watauga-arts.org, subscribe to its newsletter to receive monthly updates and follow the their social media at Watauga-Arts on FB and Instagram.
Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Bolick and Traditions Pottery have resumed normal business hours. 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
The gallery unites three potters from the Owens family: Original Owens Pottery, established in 1938, now owned by Boyd Owens. Bolick Pottery, owned by Glenn and Lula Owens Bolick, who are long time potters of the High Country; and 2018 recipients of the N.C. Heritage Awards. Traditions Pottery, Michael and Janet Calhoun of Blowing Rock. Janet was recently awarded the 2020 “In These Hills, Folk and Traditional Arts, Master Artist Award” through South Arts.
Other potters include Sue Salvaterra of Weaverville, McWhirter Pottery of Burnsville, and Ten Hands Pottery of Boone.’
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
Spring has come to the High Country and Carlton Gallery is planning its 39th Spring Group Exhibition. It will be a “Drop-In Opening Reception” with “May Your Soul Blossom with the Beauty of Art” on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This group exhibition includes ART in paintings, sculpture, glass, wood, clay and jewelry by the talented artisans of the gallery and runs through July 15.
New abstracted landscape paintings by Allison Chambers; plein air landscape oils by Sharon Rusch Shaver; still life flowers and fruit by Mary Kamerer; traditional landscapes with minute details by Egidio Antonaccio; impressionistic landscapes and interiors by Connie Winters; figurative mixed media paintings by Marion Cloaninger; wildlife rendered in ball point pen by Brian Carney; non-objective abstracts by Tonya Bottomley; landscapes and wildlife rendered in water color by Freeman Beard, along with colorful abstracted landscapes by Andrew Braitman are some of the gallery artists exhibiting in this exciting spring show.
This exhibition is featuring in memorial a collection of oil paintings by Warren Dennis. Warren was a long-standing artist of Carlton Gallery whose paintings depict people and objects of everyday life. His unique perspective and painting style is unparalleled. Warren was a prolific painter throughout his life and worked into his later years creating his signature style oils which always manifested his terrific sense of humor and zest for life.
Painting workshops begin on May 25 and continue through October 21 at Carlton Gallery. Workshops are for three-days and are offered in oils, acrylics, mixed media, and drawing, and are open to all skill levels.
The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 S in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane,
Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crown Gallery
1153 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.
Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D,
Boone
(828) 264-1127
Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is Boone’s Premiere Gallery for locally handcrafted ceramics. We are owned by Bob Meier a master craftsman with over 40 years of experience in ceramics. Bob is happy to be representing 13 other local artists, one of which is Connie Cox. Connie is from the Boone area and has been sculpting and forming functional ware since 2000.
Some of her well-known pieces are her joyful face vessels, sassy pots and uniquely glazed items using the local flora. Hope you will come browse our shop to see more of her work as well as our other artists. We have a great selection of both functional ware, lamps and one-of-a-kind pieces. We are here every day in Downtown Boone from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., except for Sundays when we wait and open at 12 p.m.
We are open every day in Downtown Boone from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., except for Sundays when we wait and open at 12 p.m.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery
10 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
Florence Thomas Art School is open Mon — Sat, 10 am — 4 p.m. In-person workshops in fine arts and heritage crafts are offered throughout the year. Visitors can see monthly art exhibits at the school.
Currently on exhibit until June 29th is FLORA, an exhibition which includes over 20 local and regional artists with works that feature flora as a primary subject matter. Flora provides inspiration for many artists and this exhibition highlights how they use this inspiration across different styles and mediums. Both traditional and non-traditional looks at the flora that surrounds us are presented in an energized display of form and color.
Florence lived most of her years on an Ashe County farm that became the inspiration for many of her paintings. Traveling to study with artists such as Carolyn Wyeth, she dedicated most of her free time to her painting practice. Throughout her life, Florence’s passion for art was matched by her desire to teach and she shared her knowledge of fundamentals through classes from her home studio on the farm.
Hands Gallery
543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Hands Gallery at 546 West King Street in downtown Boone opens seven days a week from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours will start soon. We carry only local artists and represent close to 50 different professionals in wide-ranging media.
Memorial Day means summer, and summer means dancing in the street. Dance on down to Hands Gallery at 543 West King Street in Boone. Find an excellent selection of arts and crafts which will boggle your mind and delight your senses. We are open seven days a week from 10-6. We’ve stocked our walls with lots of new items, including pottery, painting, fibers, photography, woodworking, and jewelry. I firmly believe this will be a fantastic gallery season with folks eager to get back to regular routines, and that means shopping. With the help of Don Haywood, one of our stalwart jewelers, the shop facade is getting a fresh coat of varnish and sanding. Please stop by our store. You will not be disappointed.
Hands Gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other handcrafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural Center
604 W. King Street,
Boone
(828) 268-6280
Due to COVID-19, the Jones House is temporarily closed until further notice. When the Jones House is open, a new artist or organization will present their work each month in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. Schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
When open, the Jones House gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
King Street Art Collective585 West King Street,
(828) 964-7233
Operated by the Watauga Art’s Council, the King Street Art Collective located in downtown Boone is a new gallery and interactive art space that features changing exhibits and activities celebrating the arts. For an upcoming list of events check out the Watauga Arts Council website at www.watauga-arts.org, or following Watauga-Arts on Facebook and Instagram.
Main Street Gallery
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-7839
Main Street Gallery in Blowing Rock has been forced to close after 38 years in a prime location on Main Street as our building has sold. We are still together as a group and we can be reached at our website mainstreetgalleryinbr.com. We are looking for a new home in Blowing Rock and look forward to seeing you in the future.
Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Martin House Gallery will be hosting its annual “Blowing Rock Women’s Show.” Come celebrate some of the region’s best female artists and help support the “Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge”. The show will be celebrated at the American Legion Building, located at 333 Wallingford St. in Blowing Rock, on Thursday, June 24, 12-8 p.m.
This year’s featured artists include Hillary Scott of Groveland, MA; Tanvi Pathere of Florence, Italy; Dee Beard Dean of Charleston, SC; Anita Lewis of Oceanside, CA; Julia Lesnichy of Virginia; Diane Larson of Raleigh; Kim Abernethy of Boone; and others.
Our gallery is located in the historic Martin House on Main Street in Blowing Rock. We offer free local delivery and installation as well as after-hour showings. Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see featured artists and available work. Find us on Facebook and Instagram @martinhousegallery. Email us at martinhousegallery@gmail.com. Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by request during the week. Please call for after hour showings at (336) 508-2828.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328/(336) 977-8972
Enjoy fine art in a small town setting.
Internationally known artist/co-owner R.T. Morgan is very diverse with his art. On display are stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for outdoors and interiors ranging from 2-12 feet working and incorporating different materials and styles. R.T. is also an accomplished stone sculptor in alabaster, black alberene and marble. He is known for his colorful paintings of birches and local scenes from abstract to realistic.
The gallery also houses a framing business in which Morgan frames all his work and serves the public.
This year, R.T. is sharing his talent and knowledge of painting by giving painting lessons, limited to two people. Materials included.
Call for an appointment to create your own work of art.
R.T. and Camille are celebrating 34 years as professional artists. Commissions are accepted — “if we don’t have it, we can make it.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Call for private viewings anytime. Visit the gallery’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/rtmorganartgallery.
Nthº Gallery
683 W. King Street,
Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Currently, the Nthº Gallery is closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery has reopened, and it is stocked with a limited supply of colorful, washable masks by tie-dye artist Laurie Hardin.
The gallery is full of one of a kind glass, paintings, jewelry and other treasures and Sally continues to create new items every day.
Follow her Facebook page for new images and frequent updates.
Further inquiries and commissions can be discussed by calling the gallery.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves.
They might hear live music coming from the next room which is dedicated to pop art portraits of famous musicians.
The upstairs gallery features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes.
The main gallery has a section dedicated to horses. A 6-foot-tall portrait of a horse with thick impasto texture hangs next to paintings of wild horses running free in a Cubist style.
In another section, visitors will see local scenes from the Blue Ridge Parkway along with deer and bears. There’s also a gallery space dedicated to Paulette’s colorful op art inspired paintings based on geometric patterns.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com. Paulette also commissions custom pet portraits. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the VisualArts
423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
A timed reservation and ticketing entry system will be used in order to ensure the health and safety of museum visitors and staff. Admission is free; however, reservations are requested. Visitors with reservations will be given priority for entry, although visitors are also welcome on a walk-in basis, when capacity allows.
Open hours will be expanded as it is deemed to be safe to do so. For more information about protocols and procedures as well as to make a reservation for timed entry, visit tcva.org.
While the Turchin Center has been closed to the public during the global pandemic, the exhibitions have continued to be updated throughout the year. The galleries feature compelling original art, and visitors in May and June will, in addition to the current exhibitions, have the opportunity to observe some behind-the-scenes gallery installations taking place as the curatorial team prepares for the summer season.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Friday.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
