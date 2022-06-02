JEFFERSON – If you are looking for a fun filled day with family and friends, while learning about safety and interacting with emergency personnel and law enforcement, this is the event for you.
The Ashe County Safety Day is an educational event that is free and open to all ages – families included! The event will be held Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashe County High School.
The many activities featured at this event include:
Live demonstrations from emergency personnel and law enforcement
Children’s bike rodeo to teach bike and pedestrian safety and proper fit of helmets. We encourage you to bring your bike and remember your helmet too!
Blue Ridge Electric with a live demonstration of the power of electricity
Park and Forest Rangers
Smoke House
Bounce Houses
EMS Helicopter
Climbing Wall
The event will also feature police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, rescue vehicles and a helicopter.
There will also be food available for purchase and proceeds will go to the Children’s Burn Unit.
For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call our offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit our website at www.apphealthcare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
