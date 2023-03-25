NEWLAND — From board game enthusiasts to those who are simply looking for something to do and possibly pick up a new hobby, the Avery Tabletop Gamers welcomes all.
Formed in 2018 by Nichole Christian and Joey Kidd, Avery Tabletop Gamers was inspired by the Bristol League of Gamers. Christian and Kidd used to attend that group’s events, but eventually thought to start something similar in Avery County.
“Games like this are a hobby that we share,” she said. “After playing with the Bristol League of Gamers for a while, we realized that we could do this, too.”
Originally, Avery Tabletop Gamers met at the Old Cranberry High School. Now, however, the club meets at the Avery County Morrison Public Library in Newland from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday.
“I grew up here, so I know there’s not much entertainment in the area,” Christian explained.
Typically, around five or six people attend the sessions, but as many as 15 have come to the game nights before, Christian said. Anyone 13 or older is welcome to join, and the games range from light party games to heavy strategy games, she explained. The group provides light refreshments, though members can bring more food if they wish, and while anyone can bring any game they wish to play, it is not required, as Christian and Kidd bring multiple games to each session.
The pair owns around 1,000 games, and they oftentimes will sell some of their games and buy new ones to cycle into their collection, Christian said. The games vary greatly in number of players, play time, difficulty, objectives and more, meaning that there are always plenty of options for members to choose from.
Avery Tabletop Gamers hosts themed game nights, where all the games start with the same letter or all have similar features, such as clear cards. However, even on themed nights, there are options outside of the theme for everyone to choose from. Christian and Kidd even have some card games in their collection as well.
Knowing the rules isn’t required to participate in game nights or join the club, Christian said. All they ask is that people come willing to learn and have a good time.
“We welcome any level of gamer,” she said. “You don’t have to know all the rules for the games to come. We’ll teach you.”
