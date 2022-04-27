BOONE — The Friends of the Watauga County Library will host a spring book sale April 28 to 30 in the library conference room.
There will be books of various genres (including children’s), CD’s, audiobooks, DVD’s, magazines, games and puzzles.
Available at this sale will be an outstanding selection of military history and military fiction books donated by the estate of a local bookstore owner. The Friends of the Library stated they are honored to be able to offer the community this exceptional collection at very reasonable prices.
Current member of the Friends of the Library are cordially invited to the first day of the spring sale on afternoon of Thursday, April 28. This time is reserved for Friends of the Library members only. If a membership has lapsed, community members are welcome to rejoin the Friends on Thursday and shop during the Friends Members only time.
Book Sale Access for Friends of the Library Members Only
Thursday, April 28, 4 to 6 p.m.
Book Sale Open to the Public
Friday, April 29, 1 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.