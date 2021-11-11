Friends of the Library monthly meetings for the general membership will resume in February 2022, and a speaker’s list for 2022 will be published after the first of the new year.
Next year, FOL will meet every fourth Wednesday of the month from February-October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
The Friends of the Library, like so many organizations, cancelled its activities and regular monthly meetings because of the pandemic, but the executive board stayed in contact and eventually resumed its board meeting with objectives to revamp future operations and consider ideas for increasing and energizing membership, which is currently estimated at 200 dues-paying members.
FOL celebrated National Friends of the Libraries Week Oct. 17-23, raising awareness and promoting membership in the community.
United for Libraries, the national organization of Associations of Library Trustees, Advocates, Friends, and Foundations, coordinated the 16th annual event, and Ashe County Library honored FOL with a public display.
In the early part of 2021, FOL assumed responsibility for Ashe County’s Twigs (Little Free Libraries). Twigs remain open to the public in eight locations, including: Family Central, Fleetwood Post Office, Mabe’s Grocery, Riverview Community Center, Sheets Grocery, State Line Grocery — soon to be back in operation— and Todd Mercantile.
The next FOL-sponsored blood drive is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Community Room. For more information and to sign up Call Marcia at (336) 219-0128.
All Friends’ functions are free and open to the public, and light refreshments are served at the meetings. New members are welcome, and the membership is $10 per year per person and includes a 10 percent discount on books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner of the library. Business dues are $50 per business per year, and a lifetime membership is $200 per person. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events and other offerings at the library.
Stop by the Friends Corner near the Registration Desk on the first floor of the library to shop for deals and steals on used books and hand-crafted gift baskets for every occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.