ANNUAL Meeting April 29

BOONE — The Friends of the Watauga County Public Library will host its annual meeting on April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon with local author Judy Geary as the guest speaker.

Geary is a local author, Appalachian State University faculty member, senior editor at Ingalls Publishing Group, and an active member of the High Country Writers.

Judy Geary

Judy Geary will speak at the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library annual meeting.

