WATAUGA — At its February 23 meeting, Friends of the Library celebrated its achievements over the past year and acknowledged the contributions of board member Marcia Rowe, retiring from her lead role in The Friends Corner as of May 3.
FOL President Karen Moll introduced FOL Board Members and their committees and briefed members on the planning and activities over the past year, with a look at what is in store for this year. Loftin Hargrave, chairman of the Membership Committee, announced membership for FOL was now at 197 active, dues-paying members, including life-time members, as well as those with renewable annual memberships and those who joined at the February meeting. Membership is only $10/year and includes a 10% discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library. So far this year, FOL has given the library $4,500.
The Friends Corner is FOL’s chief vehicle for fundraising. Marcia Rowe announced that the February sales cart of softcover romance books sold out.
“This is the first time in a long while that we have had such good romance sales,” Rowe noted. “Book, gift basket, and vendor sales already have met the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.”
General non-fiction books are on the cart at 50 cents each through March 5 or while supplies last.
Marcia Rowe will retain her responsibilities for the FOL sponsored Red Cross Blood Drives, FOL’s fifth year of sponsorship. The first blood drive for 2022 was Saturday, Feb. 19th, and a total of 47 units of blood were collected.
“Our goal for this drive was 33 units,” says Rowe. “My hope is that we will build to 45-50 units collected at each drive during 2022.”
The next FOL Blood Drive is April 23, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Community Room. Walk-ins are welcome.
Other upcoming events include a membership meeting and program with Molly Grantham on March 23 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room, the library open house on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and an AARP staff lead conversation on the organization and frauds that target elderly people on April 27.
