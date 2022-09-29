BOONE — Freedom Farm will be holding a dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 benefitting Freedom Farm Ministries.
Join and highlight the Ministry of Freedom and Kari’s Home, a one-year rehabilitation facility. During the dinner guests will learn ways to become involved with Freedom Farm to help the ministry to reach out to those suffering from addictions.
There will be a silent auction at the dinner, and an invitation to invest in the ministry of Freedom Farm. During the dinner there will be a presentation on how to become more involved and help those in the community struggling with addiction through the Freedom Farm ministries.
Freedom Farm ministries is a nonprofit designed to help those struggling with addiction recover through helping the afflicted find religion.
Reservation for a table will be held until Sept. 30. The ministry needs six to seven people at a table.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.