BOONE — Freedom Farm will be holding a dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 benefitting Freedom Farm Ministries.

Join and highlight the Ministry of Freedom and Kari’s Home, a one-year rehabilitation facility. During the dinner guests will learn ways to become involved with Freedom Farm to help the ministry to reach out to those suffering from addictions.

