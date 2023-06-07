WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m., the Florence Thomas Art School will host an event titled “Keepers of the Beauty: A Conversation About Land Conservation and Art.”

Conservation and land protection are of utmost importance to the Florence Thomas Art School. Florence Thomas, the founder of the school, believed in the significance of nature and environmental preservation. To contribute to this cause, Thomas generously donated her farm in Grassy Creek to be a part of the conserved land in Ashe County. Additionally, hundreds of acres of the Thomas Family Farm were donated to the state of Virginia, to become a part of the Grayson Highlands State Park.

