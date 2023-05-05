WEST JEFFERSON — The Florence Thomas Art School in downtown West Jefferson will be hosting a closing reception for its current exhibition “Appalachian State Student Art Expo,” on Saturday, May 6.
The reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.
The Appalachian State Student Art Expo has showcased an impressive range of artwork from junior and senior students, curated to represent the diverse perspectives and artistic endeavors of the university’s talented students. From breathtaking paintings to ceramic sculptures and innovative mixed-media pieces, the exhibition has captivated visitors with its vibrant energy and thought-provoking concepts.
The closing reception offers a final opportunity for the public to engage with these emerging artists and their remarkable creations. Attendees can expect to meet the talented individuals behind the artwork, gain insight into their creative processes, and delve deeper into the inspirations that fuel their artistic journeys.
