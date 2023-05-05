ftas_student_show-1.jpg

The closing reception for the Appalachian State Student Art Expo will be on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 4 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of the Florence Thomas Art School

WEST JEFFERSON — The Florence Thomas Art School in downtown West Jefferson will be hosting a closing reception for its current exhibition “Appalachian State Student Art Expo,” on Saturday, May 6.

The reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.

