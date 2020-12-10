First Snow

Boone resident Rob Purgason and his son, Bo, take advantage of the High Country’s first snow of the season by sledding in Brookshire Park.

 Photo by Andrew Cole

The first day of December brought with it the High Country’s first snow of the season. The snow flurries began falling the afternoon of Nov. 30, and continued until the next day, covering Boone with two-inches of fresh snow. The snowfall was up one inch from last year around this time, with a mere one-inch of snow falling on Dec. 2, 2019.

