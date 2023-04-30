Saved By A Salamander Flyer - 1

Saved by a Salamander event poster

 Photo Submitted

GRASSY CREEK — The Old Store at Grassy Creek and the New River Conservancy have partnered to create a day full of fun and educational events to kick off the summer season.

The first annual Saved By A Salamander Day will be held on Saturday, May 20, and will be filled with numerous activities, vendors and live music. Conservation of the New River in Ashe County has a rich and successful history that deserves to be remembered and celebrated. By raising awareness and celebrating success, Saved By A Salamander Day will not only share the story of conservation, but also educate the community about conservation efforts that will help everyone enjoy the New River and its remarkable wildlife for years to come.

