Pictures from left to right is HHC Community Outreach Coordinator Juan Carlos Riveria, HHC Finance Coordinator Melissa Pickett, HHC Grants and Program Manager Maura McClain, HHC Grants Coordinator Ben Loomis, First Horizons Bank VP Banking Center Manager Amanda White, First Horizons Bank Community Bank President Jason Triplett and HHC Executive Director Elizabeth Young.
Pictured from left to right: HHC Grants and Program Manager Maura McClain, HHC Grants Coordinator Ben Loomis, First Horizons Bank Community Bank President Jason Triplett, HHC Executive Director Elizabeth Young and First Horizons Bank VP Banking Center Manager Amanda White.
Pictures from left to right is HHC Community Outreach Coordinator Juan Carlos Riveria, HHC Finance Coordinator Melissa Pickett, HHC Grants and Program Manager Maura McClain, HHC Grants Coordinator Ben Loomis, First Horizons Bank VP Banking Center Manager Amanda White, First Horizons Bank Community Bank President Jason Triplett and HHC Executive Director Elizabeth Young.
Photo submitted
Pictured from left to right: HHC Grants and Program Manager Maura McClain, HHC Grants Coordinator Ben Loomis, First Horizons Bank Community Bank President Jason Triplett, HHC Executive Director Elizabeth Young and First Horizons Bank VP Banking Center Manager Amanda White.
BOONE — First Horizon Bank in Boone is matching every dollar up to $5,000 donated to Hunger and Health Coalition’s efforts to provide fresh foods from local farmers and further the organization’s mobile delivery program.
Over the years, First Horizon Bank has been a consistent contributor to the efforts of HHC in their mission to fight food insecurity in the community. The company has taken specific interest in the non-profits focus on proving fresh and local foods to the people they serve.
“We have been friends with First Horizon for a while and they are always so generous to us and have loved our mission and what we do. Annually, they cut a check for us to help with our mission and more specifically to help purchase fresh foods from our local farmers,” said HHC Director of Communications Jenn Bass. “With inflation and gas prices the last thing that people are worried about is how they’re going to purchase fresh foods, which is typically more expensive... They wanted to help us get more funds so we drummed up the campaign for it and sent it out.”
Money raised through the campaign will primarily be used to purchase food from local farmers. Bass shares that this is the “perfect time” for an emphasis on this mission as it is growing season.
“We feel that if you’re putting healthy foods into your bodies, you’re able to show up better in your life, whether that’s your job or your relationship, the being good steward in the community, you just feel better all around,” said Bass. “We feel very strongly that food is medicine, and that being able to purchase more healthy foods, especially from our local farmers, is the way to go. Not only are we helping our clients, but we’re also putting the money back into our community and to the economy here.”
Another effort of the campaign is to expand HHC’s mobile deliver program due to the increase in gas prices. The organization hopes to be able to ensure services to more people who are struggling to pay for transportation.
HHC is often launching new campaigns and encourages community members to keep up-to-date with ways to be involved. Other organizations interested in collaborating with HHC should contact Jenn Bass at commdirectorhhc@gmail.com.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.