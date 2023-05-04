BOONE — The first Friday of May in Boone is an exciting time for art lovers, as the town comes alive with a range of creative events and activities.

This year’s Boone First Friday promises to be particularly memorable, with a range of art exhibitions, receptions and pop-up installations throughout the evening. The Watauga Arts Council, at 377 Shadowline Drive, is hosting an artist reception from 4 to 6 p.m., showcasing the work of talented local painters Elle Green and Bunny Eaton. The pair have never shown their work together before. You do not want to miss this exhibit.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.