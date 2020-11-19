On Saturday, Oct. 24, Boone’s longest-running food pantry and only charitable pharmacy hosted the first Hunger & Health Coalition Fall Blast in conjunction with Chetola Sporting Reserve and the Blue Ridge Mountain Club.
Eight teams of four came out to compete for prizes, glory and the very first Golden Pigeon trophies to mark their shooting prowess. It was all in the name of supporting the Hunger and Health Coalition’s food and medication assistance programs.
Together with the help of their sponsors and guests, HHC raised more than $20,000 to help sustain it’s programs through the winter. This help is crucial in a year where every month has been uncertain and more than $100,000 in their normal fundraising income was lost. With the help of the Chetola Sporting Reserve and the Blue Ridge Mountain Club, HHC were able to host a socially-distanced event that made up for a substantial portion of this lost income.
“We are so grateful to Chetola and the Blue Ridge Mountain Club team for such a safe and fun-filled day to raise much-needed funds,” says Executive Director Elizabeth Young. “Each dollar raised that day allows us to purchase $5 worth of food for our community.”
Proprietor of Chetola Sporting Reserve, Greg Tarbutton, brought the idea forward to the Hunger and Health Coalition and was instrumental in making this new endeavor work. Greg said that “the Chetola Sporting Reserve became involved with the Hunger and Health Coalition because of the fine job they do managing the resources they’ve been given. We look forward to partnering with them for next year’s event.”
Both the Chetola Sporting Reserve and Blue Ridge Mountain Club have already agreed to host the second annual HHC Fall Blast next September.
A date for that event will be announced in the near future. Those interested in the event can be notified when a date is confirmed by emailing director@hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
For more information about the Hunger and Health Coalition, visit us online at hungerandhealthcoalition.com or email programshhc@gmail.com for specific information on how you can get involved.
