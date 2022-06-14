ASHE COUNTY — On behalf of the County of Ashe, Ashe County Parks and Recreation are again planning to have their Fourth of July Fireworks Show at 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson.
This location, which is the ridge-line between the water tank and cell tower in West Jefferson, is directly across from Mt. Jefferson Road and can be viewed from both the 221 side as well as Main Street West Jefferson.
The combination of being both a high vantage point along with the parking capability made this an attractive area for last year's fireworks.
Parks and Recreation asks that everyone please view the show from the safety of their vehicles as this property allows the viewing area to be widespread.
The show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday July 4, 2022. They will have local law enforcement, fire departments, rescue squad and parks and rec staff on hand to assist with the traffic and parking.
The list of available parking lots include: Ashe County High School, Old Lowe's Foods, Walmart, Lowe's Hardware, State Farm Insurance, Ashe Civic Center, Skybest Security (Mt. Jefferson Road), Skyline National Bank, Goodwill (after 8p.m.), Auto Zone (after 8 p.m.), Steve Johnson Auto World, Lifestore Bank (Mt. Jefferson Road), Midway Baptist Church, First National Bank, and Main Street West Jefferson.
If you have any questions, please call (336) 982-6185.
