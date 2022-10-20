WRC.jpg

RALEIGH — It’s a busy time of year for the North Carolina hunting community. Blackpowder and gun deer hunting seasons begin to open this month, as well as duck, bear, small game and other hunting seasons. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters of firearm safety tips.

“Always positively identify your target before pulling the trigger,” said Carissa Daniels, engagement & education manager at the Wildlife Commission. “Sounds obvious, but it’s easy to let anticipation and excitement cloud your judgment. Collect yourself and be aware of your surroundings. To ensure the safest shot, make sure there are no houses, vehicles, powerlines, livestock or people in front of or behind your target.”

