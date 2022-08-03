BOONE– At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the final production of "Mutz-Mag", an interactive children's play, will be shown at Horn in the West.
"Mutz-Mag" is a play interpretation of an oral story that has been around for generations. Audiences watch as the female lead, Mutz-Mag played by Allison Dion, figure sher way out of all sorts of silly situations.
The story is interactive, meaning the children in the audience are involved. Children in the audience will be prompted by the narrator to bark like a dog, or say Mutz-Mag's catchy saying.
Julie Richardson is the director of the show.
"It's been such a hit with the children. And I think that parents of this age are always looking for something to do with their kids," Richardson said. "The other thing that I feel really good about this experience who knew now with the COVID is still with us and here's the thing that you can do outside and with your children and feel good about it. And it's entertainment."
Clarinda Ross is the playwright of the show. Ross is an actress and playwright from Los Angelos who grew up in Boone hearing the story of Mutz-Mag from her mother. Her mother, Charlotte Ross, was known for her story-telling.
Ross' mother became fascinated with the story of "Mutz-Mag" because it was the first story that she heard in the genre "Jack Tales" that had a female lead. That memory sparked interest of using this story in Ross.
"We wanted something female strong to show that a female can save the day just as well as a male can save the day," Richardson said.
The show has a lot of old Appalachian Mountain sayings, such as "gunny sack" or "potlicker." The granny character in the show serves at a narrator that explains the language used.
"Julie and I have tried to keep the context of that rich language alive, and those old mountain sayings," Ross said.
Admission to the show is at Horn in the West. Tickets are purchased on location for $7.
