BOONE – Thirteen members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild are the featured artists at the Jones House Gallery for the month of June. Featuring fiber art in various forms, from wearables to wall art, the works range in style from contemporary to traditional.

Visitors can enjoy an array of color and texture harmonies constructed in knitting, crochet, weaving, felting, and quilting. Many items will be available for sale. The exhibit will open with a First Friday Reception on Friday, June 3, from 5-8 PM. The Jones House Cultural Center is located at 604 W. King St, downtown Boone. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild was organized in 1985 in Boone by fiber enthusiasts to promote traditional as well as contemporary fiber art. The organization now serves a five-county area and has monthly meetings that offer programs and workshops. In addition to demonstrating fiber craft at festivals and public events, the guild sponsors a weaving class at the Western Watauga Community CenterSugar located in Sugar Grove.

To find out more about the guild and its various activities, visit their website at www.blueridgefiberguild.org.

