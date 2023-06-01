WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council announces an online fundraiser, Auction for the Arts and Feast For the Arts event to be held the evening of Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center. This fundraising event is $75 per person and tickets may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org.

The Feast For the Arts gala event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, door prizes and live music by with special musical guest Stone’s Throw. The event will also kick off the online Auction for the Arts.

