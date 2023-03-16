BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmers Market collaborated with the Children’s Playhouse to add family fun to the market for Kids Fest.
On Saturday, March 11, the Children’s Playhouse set up a stand at the Farmers Market to entice families to visit the market together. The market featured a children’s corner every week, which was typically on theme with the season or the event. The Children’s Playhouse took that to the next level with an interactive farm set that allowed children to have sensory stimulating play that reflected the values of the market. Other activities included a scavenger hunt, cooking demonstration and a craft station.
“We are excited to host kids Fest and partner with the Children’s Playhouse. We really like the work that they’re doing, and I feel like it’s a great way to just encourage more families to come out to the market and hopefully make it part of their weekly routine. This week is spring break for App State, so we have lost a lot of our population. We thought it would be a fun way just to encourage the locals to come out with younger kids and to play at the market,” Rachel Kinard, Farmers Market manager said.
In addition to Kids Fest, the market launched their initiative to get more people active in going to all of the local Farmers Markets, which is the Farmers Market Passport. There is a bingo-like grid on the inside of a pamphlet that community members can get stamped at different farmer’s markets in and out of the area. The goal is to get five stamps from markets. After all five stamps, you are able to turn in the pamphlet for a market themed tote bag.
“North Carolina legislature declared 2023 The Year of the Trail, so we thought it would be a fun project to encourage more people to come out to the farmers markets in the region. It’s pretty easy. If you live in Boone, you can easily hit the winter market, the Watauga County Farmers Market and the King Street Market. So, then you really only need to hit two more. You could go to the Ashe County market or the Hickory market or take a day trip to Mountain City even,” Kinard said.
The Passport is available at the market at the information booth. For more information on the Children’s Playhouse, visit goplayhouse.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.