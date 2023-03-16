ChildrensFarmers.jpg

Lily Wilson, program assistant and Ellen Lewis, director of visitor services and programs at the Children’s Playhouse booth.

 Photo by Jordyn

BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmers Market collaborated with the Children’s Playhouse to add family fun to the market for Kids Fest.

On Saturday, March 11, the Children’s Playhouse set up a stand at the Farmers Market to entice families to visit the market together. The market featured a children’s corner every week, which was typically on theme with the season or the event. The Children’s Playhouse took that to the next level with an interactive farm set that allowed children to have sensory stimulating play that reflected the values of the market. Other activities included a scavenger hunt, cooking demonstration and a craft station.

