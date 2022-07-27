WATAUGA — Firelight Candle sells clean-burning soy candles to the community at the King Street Farmers’ Market and all across the High Country.
In 2020, Firelight Candle creator Lucy Strickland began making memorial candles to honor her loved ones who passed away. After finding her new passion, Strickland used her free time during the COVID-19 lockdowns to explore different ways to make beautiful and clean candles.
Strickland makes soy candles using carcinogen-free fragrances. She said she wanted to make something “non-toxic.”
“I kind of got obsessed with learning more about how to make a really good candle and a really clean candle,” Strickland said. “I set out to try to make a really clean burning candle so I use pure soy and a little bit of bees wax and I found a company that makes fragrance oils that don’t have any carcinogens... I started testing them out on my friends that have allergy reactions to most candles, and they passed the test.”
Firelight Candle launched in 2020 and now sells at local farmers’ markets in addition to several local business. She is currently working to move beyond Boone and Blowing Rock and currently sells at a few locations outside the immediate area.
Firelight Candle is one of many vendors at the King Street Farmers’ Market, which takes place in front of the Watauga County Social Services building on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information on the King Street Farmers’ Market, visit www.brwia.org/ksm.
