firelight

Lucy Strickland started Firelight Candle in 2020.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — Firelight Candle sells clean-burning soy candles to the community at the King Street Farmers’ Market and all across the High Country.

In 2020, Firelight Candle creator Lucy Strickland began making memorial candles to honor her loved ones who passed away. After finding her new passion, Strickland used her free time during the COVID-19 lockdowns to explore different ways to make beautiful and clean candles.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.