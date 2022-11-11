BOONE – The Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble returns to Appalachian State University this November.
The Department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University proudly presents The Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble (FADE), a popular concert featuring Appalachian alumni, faculty, and students showcasing their talents in choreography, performance and design. The production runs from Nov. 16 to 20 in the Valborg Theatre on the university campus.
The Appalachian Dance Ensemble continues a tradition of dance excellence in performance that dates back over 30 years. What began as an annual showcase has become so highly-regarded that it is now expanded to a semi-annual schedule with productions in both the fall and spring.
Eight different choreographers are creating seven original works, which will have their premiere performances this month on the Valborg Theatre stage during FADE. The concert is coordinated by Dance Studies faculty members Laurie Atkins (left) and Emily Daughtridge (below), both of whom are choreographing new works for the program, along with alumni guest faculty Perlizbeth De Leon (2017) and EC Fajardo (2017), who are collaborating on an original piece titled, “Healing.”
“De Leon and Fajardo teach in Georgia, with Atlanta as their homebase,” said Daughtridge. “They both found success in teaching there with commercial street genres.” She noted that 42 students auditioned this year to choreograph or dance with approximately 35 selected to participate. “There are four students choreographing,” Daughtridge said. “It is a nice blend of student, guest, and alumni choreography all performed by Appalachian students.”
Student choreographers chosen for FADE are: Kobi Davis, a senior dance studies major and photography minor; Logan Jones, a senior social work major and dance minor); Gigi Perazolo, a senior dance studies major and child development minor); and Sophie Ventura, a junior dance studies major and child development minor. The entire production is stage managed by Lindsay Nyman, a senior design and technology major.
Stage lighting is an integral element of each dance performance, and Associate Professor of Design and Technology John Marty is one of five lighting designers for the dance concert and is joined by students Kaili Boyd, Cecilia Chan, Joe Cockrell, and Wil Martin. Professor Sue Williams, another member of the design and technology faculty, is creating original costume designs for one of the pieces and coordinating apparel for the other works from the extensive costume collection in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
The original choreography created by each artist reflects individual concepts, music choices, and dance styles ranging across the genres of modern, urban and tap dance.
Dancers from the university showcasing their talents during FADE are, in alphabetical order, Katie Andrews, Audrey Black, Bailey Anne Brodd, Christian Canastuj, Skylar Chappell, Hannah D’Angelo, Kobi Davis, Ainsley Dawe, Isabella Dobbs, Alex Fotopoulos, Caroline Friend, Anissa Gatland, Imajin Graham, Olivia Haralson, Lilly Hegwood, Heather Hoy, Brynn Hughes, Logan Jones, Rebekah Mann, Mackenzie Marrow, Lauren Martin, Sarahann McIntyre, Daisee Mershon, Kameron Miller, Lauren Nachimson, Taylor Pitts, Shannon Retzloff, Virginia Roth, Sienna Sigmon, Ashlynn Swanson, McKenzie Tano, Sophie Ventura, Rachel Walker and Ashley Williamson.
This production of FADE runs from Nov. 16 through 19, 2022 in the Valborg Theatre at Appalachian State University, with evening performances starting at 7 p.m. and a final matinee on Nov. 20 beginning at 2 p.m. The Valborg Theatre is located on campus near the Belk Library and Information Commons. For parking information, see Visitor Parking.
Tickets for this mainstage production are $10 for all students, $15 for faculty or staff and $17 for adults. They may be purchased in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, or the Valborg Theater box office during the week of the show. Audience members may also purchase tickets by either calling 800-841-ARTS (2787) or visiting Box Office | Department of Theatre and Dance.
