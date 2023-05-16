BOONE — The inaugural event, Fairgrounds Craft Show returns to the High Country with local artists, musicians and vendors. 

On May 13, the High Country fairgrounds raceway held a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members were greeted by vendors selling fresh fruit, and live music by Mod 60’s. Barbeque, Ice cream, and donuts were available at food trucks surrounding the main walkway through rows of vendors. Vendors ranged in price and product, with the majority selling handmade products. Items such as vintage clothing, jewelry, hangable art and more were available for purchase.  At 2 p.m. there was a thirty minute performance by Gadara Multicultural Dance on the front stage for fair goers. 

