BOONE — The inaugural event, Fairgrounds Craft Show returns to the High Country with local artists, musicians and vendors.
On May 13, the High Country fairgrounds raceway held a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members were greeted by vendors selling fresh fruit, and live music by Mod 60’s. Barbeque, Ice cream, and donuts were available at food trucks surrounding the main walkway through rows of vendors. Vendors ranged in price and product, with the majority selling handmade products. Items such as vintage clothing, jewelry, hangable art and more were available for purchase. At 2 p.m. there was a thirty minute performance by Gadara Multicultural Dance on the front stage for fair goers.
Plans for the event to return in September of 2023 are in the works, but nothing is currently solidified.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
