BOONE — North Carolina’s first nonprofit, donate-what-you-can restaurant, F.A.R.M. (Feed All Regardless of Means) Cafe is celebrating 10 years in Boone. The cafe will host two events honoring the milestone.
The first is a disc golf tournament taking place at the Ashe County Park this Saturday, May 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be available for each of the three division winners (novice, intermediate and women’s intermediate). There will be additional competitions within the tournament and the Cardinal Food Truck will be on-site for lunch.
Online registration is still open and more information can be found at www.farmcafe.org/take-it-to-ten. Thanks to the generous sponsorships of App State Disc Golf Club, The Cardinal Boone, High Country United Church of Christ, US Foods, Boone Realty, Kilwins Ice Cream of Blowing Rock, Skyline Skybest, St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, Doreen Day Holloway Chiropractic, and others, all proceeds from the tournament directly support the mission to provide high quality and delicious meals in a restaurant where all dine with dignity, regardless of means.
On Wednesday, June 1, from 11 to 2 p.m., F.A.R.M. Cafe will host a Tenth Anniversary Local Lunch at its location in the old Boone Drug Store on King Street.
“We could think of no better way to honor our anniversary and supportive community than to share a meal with some of the best local ingredients in the High Country,” said Chef and Founder Renee Boughman.
Each menu item will highlight products sourced from Shipley Farms Beef, BFR Meats, Full Moon Farm, Mountainwise, and others.
A limited number of $25 raffle tickets will be available through June 17, including a ‘Staycation Package’ with a two night stay at the Horton Hotel, Two zipline passes for Hawksnest Ziplining, and a $100 gift certificate to Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar. The Boone Bundle package features four Tweetsie Railroad admission tickets, a Boone swag bag, a $50 Mast General Store Gift Certificate, and a bag of Hatchet’s Blue Ridge Blend Coffee. Purchase tickets for these and other packages in-person at FARM Cafe or by phone.
These events celebrate FARM Cafe’s tenth anniversary in Boone! Since opening in 2012, 174,600 meals have been served in the restaurant. Of those, up to thirty percent have been given in exchange for a meal token (prepaid by other diners), volunteer time, or for less than the $10 suggested donation amount. In addition to serving an average of 1,400 in-cafe meals monthly, staff and volunteers prepare an average of 750 meals that are distributed to community partner agencies. Food recovery and redistribution program, FARM Full Circle, has diverted more than 56,000 of usable foods from being wasted or landfilled and distributed 110,000 servings of produce and ready-to-eat meals at no charge. Learn about these programs and more by visiting our website or stopping by the cafe!
Reflecting on this 10-year milestone, F.A.R.M. Cafe shares they are humbled by the generosity, support, and trust of the “real good community.” Staff said to stay tuned for more exciting announcements in the near future as they continue celebrating the tenth year of service in the High Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.