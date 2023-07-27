Pictured are students taking part in the he recent “Exploring Art Through Literature Camp” through Banner Elk Book Exchange. Pictured back row are Kat Marriott, Ava Puckett, Eliza Ledford (student helpers) and Laurie Barinowski, lead teacher. Pictured middle row are Penny Whelan, Madelyn Swadley and Georganna Bunton. Pictured front row are Cana Puckett, Hazel Ledford, Eva Sarfnov and Celine Sutriasa.
Pictured are students taking part in the he recent “Exploring Art Through Literature Camp” through Banner Elk Book Exchange. Pictured back row are Kat Marriott, Ava Puckett, Eliza Ledford (student helpers) and Laurie Barinowski, lead teacher. Pictured middle row are Penny Whelan, Madelyn Swadley and Georganna Bunton. Pictured front row are Cana Puckett, Hazel Ledford, Eva Sarfnov and Celine Sutriasa.
Photo courtesy Donna Dicks
Wren Lyerly shows off her clay creation as part of the “Exploring Art Through Literature” Camp made possible with the assistance of grant funding through High Country Charitable Foundation.
Photo courtesy Donna Dicks
Madelyn Swadley holds her Batik creation during the Exploring Art Through Literature camp.
BANNER ELK — “Exploring Art Through Literature” camp was a great success as children created lots of art activities based on familiar children’s books.
One favorite was “The Dot” by Peter Reynold which yielded wonderful creations of mixed media dot collages. Other activities included batik paintings based on the book “Too Much Glue” by Jason Lefebvre, and “Louise Loves Art” by Kelly Light, which inspired alphabet letter creations.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.