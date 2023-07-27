BANNER ELK — “Exploring Art Through Literature” camp was a great success as children created lots of art activities based on familiar children’s books.

One favorite was “The Dot” by Peter Reynold which yielded wonderful creations of mixed media dot collages. Other activities included batik paintings based on the book “Too Much Glue” by Jason Lefebvre, and “Louise Loves Art” by Kelly Light, which inspired alphabet letter creations.

  

