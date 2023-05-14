pine-snake-rattlesnake-montage-jeff-hall.jpeg

Report pine snake or rattlesnake sightings to the N.C. Wildlife Commission. pine-snake-rattlesnake-montage-jeff-hall.jpeg

 Photo by Jeff Hall/NCWRC

RALEIGH — The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in our yards. Wildlife Diversity biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission request that if you see a snake, do not be alarmed, do not kill it, give it plenty of room, and if you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, report it.

“Snakes play crucial roles within ecoystems and help control the rodent, slug and insect populations,” said Jeff Hall, reptile conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “There are many ways to coexist with snakes, which is important because of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, ten are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern.”

