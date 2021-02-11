An ongoing environmental effort along the Middle Fork of the New River has recently earned a group of local organizations some recognition. In early February, the New River Conservancy was informed that they, along with their partners, would be receiving the NC Source Water Collaborative’s Source Water Protection Award for their efforts to restore a 2,000-foot long impaired section of the river.
The award is designated for groups who implement surface water projects that utilize storm water and agricultural Best Management Practices, stream buffer restoration and integrated pest management.
According to Chelsea Blount, restoration director for the New River Conservancy, the project along the Middle Fork has been three-years in the making and is being made possible through the combined efforts of New River Conservancy, Middle Fork Greenway, town of Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development and Jennings Environmental.
“Everything we do, we have to do in partnership with so many other organizations,” said Blount.
“Personally, it’s going to be really cool to accept it on behalf of everyone. I’m trying not to take any spotlight, I want to make sure that it’s very obvious that this type of work doesn’t get done without a whole village.”
During the years, development and stormwater inputs have taken their toll on this particular part of the Middle Fork known as Section 1B, causing the erosion of stream banks and causing loads of sediment to wash into the river making it difficult to support aquatic life. The goal is to prevent further erosion by installing rock structures to stabilize the banks and planting native vegetation to help keep soil in place, as well as other environmental practices.
“That’s kind of what we’re trying to tackle, is to stabilize it, improve the habitat, kind of improve the access to it’s flood plain. Just, overall improve that section. Because it is considered impaired,” said Blount.
According to Blount, the NC Source Water Collaborative has plans to present the award to the group of High Country partners virtually during the Water Resources Research Institute’s annual conference.
Though happy with the recognition of the group’s efforts, Blount insists that their work is not about glory, about improving the environment.
“We have, or at least New River Conservancy has been doing this work since the 1970s. We don’t do it for any recognition, we’re just out here trying to improve water quality in the New River. But it’s really cool to do projects that you do all the time and get recognized for it,” said Blount. “For us, it’s really about further educating folks that this work is needed. There are streams all over the place that are listed as impaired. That might not necessarily mean that it’s bad for humans, but it’s bad for the critters that rely on that water.”
To learn more about the work of the New River Conservancy, visit www.newriverconservancy.org/. You can also learn more about the Middle Fork Greenway at www.middleforkgreenway.org/, Blue Ridge Conservancy at blueridgeconservancy.org/, Blue Ridge RC&D at www.blueridgercd.com/ and Jennings Environmental at jenningsenv.com/. Information regarding the town of Blowing Rock can be found at blowingrock.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.