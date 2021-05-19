TOE RIVER — The Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Regional Library System, in partnership with Toe River Arts, North Carolina Humanities and the Smithsonian, are seeking entries of water-related photos for its “The Wonder of Water” Photo Contest. Entries may be submitted through 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31.
“How do you see water? We want to know!” a media release from the library system states. “The AMY Regional Library is looking for photo submissions that capture the Wonder of Water. Prizes will be awarded.”
Individuals age 6 to 18 are eligible, with one submission per student. Submissions must be taken by the entrant within the past two years, and this date applies to all images in a composition. The entrant certifies to being the sole creator and copyright owner of the submitted photograph. Additional contest rules state that photos containing sexually explicit, nude, obscene, violent or other objectionable or inappropriate content, as determined by AMYRL, are ineligible for consideration.
Entrants retain the rights to submitted photographs, but in entering the contest, however, permission is granted to AMYRL and Toe River Arts to publicly display and share the entry on any media (social or print), for any purpose, including, but not limited to, advertising and promotion of the Smithsonian “Water/Ways” exhibit.
“This photography contest is the last program associated with the Smithsonian Water/Ways traveling exhibit, and we really wanted to showcase the kids in our region who may be budding artists,” AMY Regional Library Director Amber Westall Briggs said. “It’s always such a wonderful experience to see photos kids have captured, and we certainly have a wealth of great water spots in Avery County, so we encourage kids to submit your photo either in person at the Avery Morrison Library or online.”
In-person submissions can be dropped off at any county AMY Library. The entry must be printed on standard 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper, and must include the name of the artist, email/phone number, age, and name of artwork. Submissions made online should be emailed to ycpl@amyregionallibrary.org, with file size no larger than 4MB and image resolution no greater than 300 dpi. Image JPEG file format is preferred, but TIF and PNG formats will also be accepted.
First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in two age levels: from 6 to 12 years old, and from 12 to 18 years old. Judges for the photo contest are Dana Moore, Bruce Ikard and Elizabeth Hudson. Moore is a photographer, painter and book artist living in western North Carolina. She also served as the former programs director at Penland School of Craft from 1993 to 2013. Ikard is a radio personality on WKYK/WTOE radio in the region, and hosts “Community Close Ups” with area community leaders. His first morning program occurred in July 1978. Hudson is the editor of Our State magazine. She began her publishing career in 1997. For her work with Our State, Hudson was the 2014 recipient of the Ethel Fortner Writer and Community Award, an award that celebrates contributions to the literary arts of North Carolina.
For more information on the contest, click to www.amyregionallibrary.org/news/, or contact an area branch of AMYRL (Avery County Morrison Public Library, Mitchell County Public Library, Spruce Pine Public Library or Yancey County Public Library) directly.
