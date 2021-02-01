High Country Writers is publishing its fourth anthology, "High Country Headwaters IV," which will have writing by High Country Writer’s members, as well as work from Watauga, Ashe and Avery high school students in addition to also work by other local authors.
The details
Who can submit: High County Writer’s members, Watauga, Ashe and Avery high school students, other writers living in either Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties or any writer whose work is about High Country counties.
What you can submit: fiction, non-fiction or poetry. There is a 3,000-word limit for fiction, non-fiction and poetry. You may enter published work if you own the copyright. Submit to highcountryheadwatersiv@gmail.com.
Submission cost: $10 for High Country Writers which entitles you to submit 2 works. HCW membership costs $15. Nonmembers submission cost is $25 for one work. Watauga high school students may submit two works with no fee.
Deadline for submissions: June 30. Questions may be addressed to: highcountryheadwatersiv@gmail.com.
