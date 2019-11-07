Downtown Boone businesses handed out candy to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 30 during the annual Boone Boo.
While it rained during the event, families weren’t deterred from filling King Street. The event — in its 19th year — is hosted by the town Boone.
Costumed individuals wandered around downtown Boone as community members gave out candy, arts and crafts were offered at the Watauga County Public Library and tours were given at the Jones House. Inflatable bounce houses and Twist the Balloon man were also available at the Jones House for participants.
Attendees were also able to enjoy a surprise flash mob by Appalachian Rhythm and High Country Dance Studio to songs such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and Aaron Carter’s “I Want Candy.” The flash mob even featured Tom Henry repelling down the side of Mast General Store as Frankenstein.
Lane Moody, Boone’s downtown development coordinator, said Boone Boo is a fun event because it’s a time to come together as a community and celebrate.
“We have such a unique downtown and our character is what sets us apart,” Moody said. “It was great to see all the creative costumes, friends enjoying each other and family time in our downtown.”
Moody wanted to thank the staff at the Jones House, Ashley Payne-Cook with Appalachian Rhythm, Amber Hendley with High Country Dance, Kendra Sink with Mast General Store, participating downtown business and the town of Boone’s Public Works Department for help with the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.