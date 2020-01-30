On Jan. 24, Chetola Resort hosted its annual WinterFashion Show to showcase local Blowing Rock retailers, upcoming styles for the spring and internationally known brands. During the event, a Tanger Outlet gift bag and gift certificate, two tickets to the Symphony at Chetola, and an orchid from Mountain Laurel Floristry in Blowing Rock were raffled off to audience members.
Teresa Godwin announced each model from a number of retailers and brands including Ted Baker, J. McGlaughlin, Loft, J. Crew, Mast General Store, Village Thrift, the Gilded Lily by Patra, Funky Tulip, Monkee’s, J.W. Tweeds, Almost Rodeo Drive and other local boutiques from Blowing Rock.
The fashion show also featured a how-to hair demonstration by stylists from the Canvas Beauty Bar of Boone.
Stylists Miah Zimmerman, Heather Rodgers and Caitlyn Johnston showed the audience how to apply a Halo Hair Extension that adds volume and length to natural hair and answered questions from the audience about the process.
One audience member asked if hair extensions were an option for shorter hair, above the shoulders, and the answer from the stylists was a resounding “yes.”
“They make a 12 inch (extension), which comes to right at your shoulder blades, that can be cut and styled to (any) hair length,” Rodgers said.
Zimmerman, Rodgers and Johnston also assisted in the styling and makeup worn by the models in the WinterFashion Show.
Throughout the event, models wore mostly spring-inspired, layered outfits with floral detailing and pastel colors, but the occasional jewel tone elevated selections, along with casual or formal jewelry. Nearly every outfit was completed with a stylish winter coat or cardigan, making it for either the current season and the upcoming one.
Following the end of the fashion show, brunch was served, catered by Chetola and complete with a cash bar.
