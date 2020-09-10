LINVILLE — The Williams YMCA of Avery County opened its doors to the community’s workout warriors for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, Sept. 7, due to Gov. Roy Cooper easing restrictions as part of Phase 2.5.
Under the state’s more relaxed restrictions, gyms are able to open at 30 percent capacity, and the Williams YMCA will be working to accommodate this increased capacity over the next three weeks.
As part of the new rules, the YMCA will be opened from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are expected to wear a facemask, temperatures will be checked at the entrance, masks are not required while using the cardio machines, visitors must wipe down equipment after each use and the facility will be shutting down from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every day for a deep cleaning of the entire facility.
Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley said that the challenge moving forward will be rehiring employees as the facility increases its capacity. The YMCA has been providing medically prescribed fitness to 10 individuals at a time, and its pool was able to open in June. The YMCA lost about $400,000 in funds and had to furlough 80 percent of its staff.
“Now that things are able to return to some semblance of normalcy, the challenge is going to be bringing staff back on if they haven’t found a job elsewhere. If they have, we’ll be hiring new staff and doing onboarding and training, getting them ready to do the things they’re required to do here,” Oakley said.
The treadmills in the Wellness Center will be separated by 14 feet, weight machines are also spaced out, as well as free weights, and signage and cleaning materials are dispersed throughout the building for guests to use. Staff will be cleaning throughout the entirety of their shifts.
The YMCA will continue its outdoor group exercises, which take place in the mornings at 8 a.m. The facility’s childcare program for its members will not start until Sept. 28, as well as the reopening of the athletic facility. Reservations for batting cages and the golf simulator can be made, but the facility is not yet open to the general public.
Additionally, the YMCA has partnered with W.A.M.Y. Community Action to help provide after school care to local families. The two organizations partnered after grant funding was denied.
“Typically, we have after school that starts here. With regulations and transportation and some other things, we’ve partnered with WAMY and are actually within the school system this year. We’ll be at Banner Elk and Crossnore Elementary for our out-of-school program, and on Wednesdays we’ll have our Y Academy that started (on Sept. 1) for kindergarten through fifth grade,” Oakley said.
The YMCA will be able to hold 37 guests in its facility and will have a system where, if the facility is full, guests will have to wait until others leave. If demand is too strong, Oakley said the YMCA may return to a reservations system.
“YMCAs that have reopened in Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina for the past three or four months, they were only seeing 20 percent of theri membership utilize the space at that point,” Oakley said.
To learn more about the YMCA’s offerings, click to ymcaavery.com.
