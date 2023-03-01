It is true that the life and times of our local musical hero Doc Watson is celebrated throughout the year here in Boone. The stage at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is named after Watson, the Doc and Merle Watson Highway signs can be found at the eastern edge of town, The Jones House continues to host Doc Watson Day in the summertime, the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Festival has been revived out in Sugar Grove, and Watson’s statue sits prominently at the corner of King and Depot Streets.
A month or so ago, however, March 3, loomed ahead, which is the day that Doc Watson would have turned 100 years of age, and it seemed like that centennial milestone was about to be celebrated everywhere else but in his hometown.
During this upcoming March 3 weekend, for example, Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday will be marked by official concert events in Winston-Salem with an all-star show led by Billy Strings, in Asheville at a tribute hosted by the Rooster Walk Festival folks up in Virginia, at the famous Birchmere music venue located outside of Washington DC, at the upcoming MerleFest music festival in April in North Wilkesboro and in other locations.
Watson, however, who died in 2012 at 89 years of age, lived here amongst us and yet there were no plans to mark his 100th birthday on his home turf. That is, until now.
The impetus for the upcoming Doc Watson 100th Birthday Jam happening this Friday in Boone came from local singer and songwriter Will Easter.
On Feb. 10, Easter posted this on his Facebook page, “Any chance that some of you would want to be a part of a Doc Watson Jam on March 3rd here in Boone? I know a lot of folks are going to Winston-Salem that day, but I think it would be cool to have a jam in the area where he was actually from. I have no idea where it would be, or who all would be a part of it. I’m just gauging interest.”
That post was enough to start the ball rolling and now the plans are in place.
On Friday, March 3, Easter and friends will host a Doc Watson Centennial 100th Birthday Jam at The Cardinal restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. A lot of the area’s top bluegrass and old-time music pickers have been invited, with many positive responses. But, this will be an open jam for all who love to play the music of Doc Watson.
The Cardinal is located at 1711 Hwy 105 in Boone and food and drink will be available for purchase. The Doc Watson Centennial Jam, however, is free to the public.
“Local roots musician and guitar luthier Mike McKee ended up contacting The Cardinal about the jam because I didn’t have any ideas as to where to do it around here,” said Easter. “So, Mike just said, ‘How about The Cardinal?’ He ended up talking to co-owner Seth Sullivan and got it going, so Mike has been a big help.”
Like a lot of people, Easter kept seeing all of the Doc Watson Centennial events popping up outside of the High Country, so he threw the idea of a jam out there into the public realm and the response has been impressive.
“I just saw that everybody else was doing something for Doc’s birthday and I thought that we in Boone owe him at least some kind of jam,” said Easter. “Doc is from here, and is one of the most famous people to share the music that originates from here. I’m glad that people responded and the Centennial Jam worked out. We want this to be an open jam, just like any other bluegrass jam that you can go to around here. We are going to try to get the best pickers we know, but every picker from this area is welcome to join us.”
Easter heard the music of Doc Watson at an early age while growing up just northeast of Winston-Salem. He is related to the famous Easter Brothers, who were known for their bluegrass gospel recordings and their music store that was located in downtown Mt. Airy, North Carolina.
“Doc Watson is one of the musicians I remember being into from childhood on,” said Easter. “My dad’s side of the family is big on bluegrass music, with the Easter Brothers being his cousins. Later on, I ended up going to MerleFest for the first time in 2013 and 2014 and learned more about Doc there. Then, my band The Nomads and I won the 2022 Band Contest at MerleFest as well, which I am very proud of accomplishing.”
Along with the Doc Watson Centennial Jam, Easter will also be performing at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Thursday, March 9, with Brooks Forsyth.
The show with Forsyth and Easter will be a part of the very successful Local Night Music Series, which has been co-presented by the Appalachian Theatre and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music organization.
The concert begins at 7 p.m., tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, and the venue is located at 559 West King Street in Boone.
“I grew up in Stokes County, NC, near Pine Hall,” said Easter. “I was around music my whole life with my mom and dad singing in the church choir. But, I never had much to do with playing music when I was younger. When I went to high school, however, I developed an interest in it and started playing music a little bit and the first song I ever wrote was about an ex-girlfriend and it kept on going from there. I started playing out in clubs and venues about 2017 after I finished college and had time to pursue it. I went to Appalachian State and that is how I got to Boone.”
Will Easter’s latest self-titled album, featuring the singles “Dancing With Ambition” and “Florida Girl,” can be streamed on Spotify and purchased at his website, willeastermusic.com. There, you can also find his tour dates for 2023.
“When it comes to songwriting, a new song can both come to me in a flash or other times I have to sit down and work at it,” said Easter. “Sometimes I will have a song done in five minutes, but for the majority of the time, it takes me a while to write a new one. In some cases, I’ll begin to write a song, then stop, and then go back and revisit it. But, there are times when I’ll take a section from an unfinished song and see if it fits into another song so that I don’t waste any material.”
More information on the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country can be found at apptheatre.org.
