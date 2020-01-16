WILKESBORO — The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present The Greatest Love of All at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Greatest Love Of All brings Whitney Houston’s legacy to life. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids — a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa — who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this performance is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
The 2-hour production will fill guests with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Queen of the Night,” “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and “Million Dollar Bill.”
The Greatest Love of All has already wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia, UAE, Australia and New Zealand and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. This special once-in-a-lifetime concert event will leave patrons wanting more and talking about it for years to come.
A limited number of tickets are available for this performance, and this production is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Walkerctr/.
