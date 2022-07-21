Tray Wellington 2.jpg

Trey Wellington hails from West Jefferson, but brings his music all over.

 Photo submitted

Many here in the High Country will remember local musician Tray Wellington as a member of the bluegrass group Cane Mill Road in his younger years. But since then, Wellington has branched away to create an impressive resume as yet another talented artist from this region determined to make their mark in the music world.

After growing up in nearby West Jefferson, Wellington has since graduated from East Tennessee State University’s acclaimed Bluegrass, Old-time, Country and Celtic Music Program and has parlayed his experiences and acquired knowledge there to become the Communications Director of the Pinecone organization in Raleigh, which is the Piedmont Council of the Traditional Arts.

Cane-Mill-Road-Rob-Laughter-14.jpg

Tray Wellington playing the banjo.
Tray Wellington Album Cover.jpg

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.