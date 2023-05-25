Weekly drum circle

Getdown Drum Circle brings beats to downtown Boone, weekly at Mayor Brantz Park at the Jones House.  

 By Jordyn Daniels jordyn.daniels@mountaintimes.com

On May 17, approximately 20 drummers formed a semi-circle and performed rhythmic music from their hearts. Performers of all skill levels and ages joined together musically with various percussion instruments brought from home. The three co-founders of the group — Mike Benito, Bear Brown and Jonathan Priest —played alongside community members.

