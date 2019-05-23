First up for the 2019 Backstreet Concert Series, sponsored by the West Jefferson Community Partnership in downtown West Jefferson, is Wayne Henderson, Helen White and Herb Key.
The band will perform at the Backstreet Park on Friday, May 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Ashe Arts Center three blocks east of the Backstreet Park.
Henderson and White have toured together for years and are well-known in this region and all over the world. Henderson has played Carnegie Hall in New York City and venues across Asia and Europe, but he still finds time to play for his neighbors in Ashe County, just a short drive from his home in Grayson County. He is also a luthier, a maker of guitars and mandolins, with a waiting list of years to get his handmade instruments.
White is the founder of Junior Appalachian Musicians, a mountain-based program that introduces music to young people to keep the traditional sounds alive and as part of their heritage. She also enjoys writing music for children.
Key grew up in a musical family in Wilkes County. He has played music for most of his life and has spent more than 30 years making, repairing and restoring instruments. He has been interested in music all of his life, and he grew up listening to old Carter Family recordings, mesmerized with Mother Maybelle’s guitar playing.
The West Jefferson Community Partnership is an organization made up of businesses, nonprofits and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of every month. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend.
Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Public Library, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Christmas in July, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Keep Ashe Beautiful, The Hotel Tavern, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, Town of West Jefferson and West Jefferson Business Association.
The concert is free and is individually sponsored by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.