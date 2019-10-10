The first Open Mic event sponsored by the Watauga Public Library was held Thursday evening Oct. 3. The audience heard poet Earl Le Claire, Lory Whitehead and Mary Tucker read their poems. Revonda Crow told one of her interesting “Br’er Rabbit” stories. Carey Rowland and Frank Thomas added humor with Carey’s jabs at Wall Street and Frank’s Biblical curses rained down on developers. Nikki added a dog lament and Maryrose Carroll, after reading love poems, told the true story of how Poetry Magazine was given a $300 million gift for having once published a poem by Mrs. Lilly (Eli Lilly and Company).
The next Open Mic will be Thursday, Nov. 7, with Grace Wakeman and Paula Finck already signed up to read. To sign up for the event, email Maryrose Carroll at maryrose.carroll@gmail.com.
Readers for each Open Mic will be selling their books allowing the audience an opportunity to continue to enjoy their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.