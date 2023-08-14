BR Art and History Column Photo

A sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield in front of Edgewood Cottage.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

Art, music and a touch of history — we’re talking about it all this week at the Art and History Corner. Acrylic collaborative artists Ashley and Samuel Burr, porcelain artist Morgan McCarver, Lenoir keyboard musician Nathan Hefner, and the “Queens of Blowing Rock.” Need I say more?

On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1-3 p.m. Lenoir musician Nathan Hefner will again join us at the Cottage, with vocals and keyboard tunes while you stroll the Cottage. Bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy the lovely setting the Art and History Corner offers, away from the hustle and bustle of Main Street.

  

