BLOWING ROCK — We’ve paired together two extremely talented artists for you to meet this upcoming week at the Edgewood Cottage. Fine arts artist Lee Harper, oil, and Tunde Afolyan-Famous, oil, will “wow” visitors from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, from 10 to 5 p.m. daily.
Please plan to join Lee and Tunde, with musician Fin Vason at a free artists reception on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Fin is a graduate of App State and Belmont University and Berkeley College of Music summer program.
