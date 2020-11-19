BOONE — The Watauga County Parks and Recreation Department is offering Christmas cheer from the comfort of community member’s cars with a drive-thru Christmas Parade on Dec. 12.
The drive-thru Christmas parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watauga Community Recreation Center parking lot. Parade floats and entertainers are planned to be set up in the WCRC parking lot for the drive-thru experience.
The drive-thru Christmas Parade follows the success of the department’s drive-thru Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event that drew approximately 1,000 participants. As the annual Christmas parades in both the towns of Boone and Blowing Rock are canceled due to COVID-19, Watauga Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos said the department is trying its best to give the community another outlet during the pandemic.
In order to provide the community with a safe parade option, Watauga County Parks and Recreation is seeking individuals, groups, businesses, churches and departments to participate in the drive-thru parade. The department stated it needs individuals and groups to fill the parking lot parade route with vehicles, displays and entertainers. All parade exhibits will be stationary and set up in the WCRC parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for the best holiday displays.
Set up for parade exhibits is scheduled for 10-10:45 a.m. on Dec. 12. For more information or to reserve a space, call (828) 264-9511 or email Keron Poteat at keron.poteat@watgov.org.
