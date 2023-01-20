These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Hayes Faculty Ensemble Concert: Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Black History Month Concert I: Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Potpourri: Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Endowed Scholarship Recital I: Thursday, Feb. 9, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Endowed Scholarship Recital II: Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 – 3:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Todd Wright’s Valentine’s Day Jazz Concert: Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 8 t0 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 8 – 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Concert Band: Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 – 9:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Jazz Ensemble I: Saturday, Feb. 18 from, 8 – 9 p.m., The Schaefer Center (Program)
Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, Feb. 19 from, 2 – 3:30 p.m., The Schaefer Center
Black History Month Concert II: Sunday, Feb. 19, from 4 – 5:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty/Guest Artist Recital — Catherine Garner, Piano: Sunday, Feb. 19, from 8 – 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Army Jazz Combo: Monday, Feb. 20, from 8 – 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Recital — Joby Bell, Organ: Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 8 – 9 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Community Music School Spring Programs
Interested in taking music classes or lessons with the Community Music School this Spring?
Apply now to Cannon Music Camp, a comprehensive summer music camp for high school musicians! This summer’s camp is June 24 — July 15. Visit cannon.appstate.edu/apply for more information.
Camp includes ensemble performances (band, orchestra, choral, jazz, and small groups), music theory instruction, and weekly lessons and masterclasses in a college campus experience at App State. Open to high school vocalists and instrumentalists (woodwinds, brass, strings, percussion, piano, harp and guitar) from rising freshmen to graduating seniors.
