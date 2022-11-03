These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Appalachian Percussion Ensemble: The Open Mind Series, Concert 19
Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
In the latest installment of the long-running Open Mind Series, App State student percussionists perform improvised music, The Black Page 1 and 2 by Frank Zappa, ragtime pieces arranged for xylophone and marimbas, and much more. The ensemble is directed by Dr. Rob Falvo with assistant director Chris Mayhew.
University Singers and Chamber Singers: Voices and Keyboards and Drums (Oh, My!)
Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The choirs sing pieces drawing on musical traditions from around the world, especially Europe, Africa, and South America. The concert includes a premiere of Two Psalm Settings by Dr. Stephen M. Hopkins, Director of Choral Activities at App State.
Concert in Surround Sound
Thursday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall — Free Admission, not live-streamed
Organized by Scott Wynne, Professor of Music Industry Studies and Chief Recording Engineer, this concert features live performances and recordings that have a spatial element and surround the listener.
Songs on the Mic: Selections of Musical Theatre
Friday, Nov. 11, 8 – 9:15 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Solarium, Plemmons Student Union
The Appalachian Opera Theatre presents a night of musical theatre songs and ensembles highlighting the voices of the students at the Hayes School of Music. The repertoire spans seven decades with varying styles and dramatic content, showcasing the vocal strength and nuance possible with microphone singing.
Blazing Bassoons
Sunday, Nov. 13, 4 – 5:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Directed by Dr. Jon Beebe, the student musicians of the Blazing Bassoons take the stage to showcase the versatility of the bassoon, from Vivaldi to Sousa to the Muppets theme.
Appalachian Treble Choir: All Things Bright and Beautiful
Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The Treble Choir, directed by Dr. Priscilla Porterfield, presents choral pieces from Romantic to contemporary meditating on the beauty and complexity of life. Several faculty and student instrumentalists perform with the choir on piano, horn, and vibraphone.
The 30th Annual Holiday Scholarship Concert will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Schaefer Center. To purchase tickets to the Holiday Scholarship Concert, visit music.appstate.edu/holiday. Tickets are $12. All proceeds support scholarships in the Hayes School of Music!
More Upcoming Concerts
Student Voice Recital — Juliana Cooke: Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 – 5p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Voice Recital — Dallas Cobb: Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 – 7 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall — Program
Jazz Ensemble II @ Crossroads: Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Crossroads Coffee House, Plemmons Student Union (not live-streamed)
Student Voice Recital — Kayleigh Odum: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 12 – 1 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Composition Recital — Nick Harper: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 – 2:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Student Piano Recital — Tatiana Wright: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6 – 7 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Piano Recital — Andy Leyva Vera: Sunday, Nov. 13, from 12 – 1 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Concert — Clarinet/Cello/Piano Trio: Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 – 3p .m. — Rosen Concert Hall
Student Flute Recital — Abigail Lambert: Sunday, Nov. 13, from 6 – 6:30 p.m. — Schaffel Recital Hall
Student Jazz Combos: Monday, Nov. 14, from 8 – 9:30 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall
For Marching Mountaineers game day performance schedules, visit appstatemarchingmountaineers.com/calendar.
